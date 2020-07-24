Best Vietnamese Restaurant

One of the best things about dining at iPho is silently rooting for the folks seated nearby who order the 10-pound jumbo pho. It’s a beautiful sight to behold: all that gorgeous, flavorful broth gently sloshing as a server carefully, casually places it on the table despite the always humming atmosphere. No matter the size of the bowl or dish, at iPho it’s going to be deeply satisfying. Their pho is consistently generous and steaming, the bun a perfect riot of flavors and textures, and banh mi arrive on baguettes that shatter on first bite, yielding savory pâté and cool, crisp cucumber and jalapenos.

