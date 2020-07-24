Best Bloody Mary

No matter the time of day or severity of hangover, the oft-underrated Bloody Mary serves up an important triumvirate of veggie power, booze, and snacks. At Icehouse, find five artful renditions of the drink. Their pork-fueled version swaps the traditional celery stick and olives for a mini doughnut and a sturdy slice of bacon. If meat isn’t your thing, opt for the Bloody Lisa, a pint topped with a hearty skewer of pickled veggies. The menu also features a Bloody spiked with gin, an Aquavit Bloody with a raw oyster in its shell, and yet another made with Laphroaig that arrives topped with a confit duck wing. Icehouse has a meal in a glass for everyone!

