Best Dessert

Hola Arepa’s Horchata Pot de Creme is a delight of textures and an admirable balance of flavors. A quick excavation reveals three layers: The bottom is a smooth, super rich, and deeply satisfying chocolate custard. The middle consists of toasty Rice Krispy-type things that are cinnamon-sweet and crunchy. Above it all floats a blackberry compote packing a necessary tartness for balance, which prevents the bottom layer’s richness from becoming cloying. As an added bonus, this treat is blessedly petite, so you can order it after your main meal without fear of exploding.