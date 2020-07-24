Best Beer Selection in a Bar

The Happy Gnome closed in December. The Muddy Pig in 2018. With both destination taphouses gone, a new king was set to rise. We’re reluctant to give that spot on the altar to a chain restaurant, but HopCat’s beer list is biblical. At a staggering 80 taps and 20 bottles/cans, the menu is a tome of infallible decisions. You can get your standbys (Summit EPA), special releases (Surly Pentagram 2017), and even exotic foreigns (Westmalle Dubbel) right in the heart of downtown—which hopefully means HopCat will stick around and spread the gospel of good beer for years to come.