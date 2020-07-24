Best Party Bar

Honey is one of 2020’s posthumous honorees. For more on why they’re being recognized, see here.

The strip of Hennepin as you enter Northeast is a Yuppie wasteland. A Chipotle, a diminished second-gen Nye’s, and the Cities’ umpteenth Punch Pizza, all giving way to a fucking Noodles & Company. But beneath an Asian fusion restaurant hides a haven of weirdness, like a thumping crypt where nights feel endless. Fridays and Saturdays at Honey are often host to events like local hip-hop release shows, drag dinners, and dueling house DJs, but the theme is almost immaterial. If you want to escape from the late-capitalist nightmare of condotown, find the door in Ginger Hop and descend to a party oasis.