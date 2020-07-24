Best Vegetarian Restaurant

The stereotype that meat-free meals are bland and joyless just doesn’t add up when analyzing the cuisine of the region with more vegetarians than anywhere on earth. At Himalayan Restaurant, vegetables and meat-free proteins are given care, consideration, and flavor. Fresh naan is baked in the in-house tandoor oven to carry decadent concoctions starring spinach and potatoes and okra straight to your mouth. Come for the lunch or brunch buffet to survey a variety of tarkari (vegetable) dishes. Or swing by and order favorites like palak paneer and bhata aaloo.