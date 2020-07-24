Best Pancakes

Unless you’re five years old, it’s hard to get excited about paying for pancakes at a restaurant, so a flapjack has to be real special to recommend it; the Granola Cakes from good ol’ BLB come with a big thumbs-up. These huge discs of deliciousness are made with a traditional batter laced with homemade granola. One bite might be cakey, while another boasts chewy dried fruit followed by a crunch from an oat cluster. Spread a scoop of butter on this baby, and smother it in maple syrup if you’ve got a killer sweet tooth. For those dubious of these pancakes’ sheer awesomeness, we suggest sharing an order with the table. You’ll soon end up snacking away until it’s gone.

Readers' Choice: Original Pancake House