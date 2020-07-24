Best Chinese Restaurant

Nestled in a west Bloomington strip mall, between a vitamin store and a Dollar Tree, is Grand Szechuan. The verdant family restaurant has a sprawling floor plan, ample seating, and a pleasing decor that will tickle Minnesotans of Scandinavian stock. The menu is 13 pages deep, with authentic Chinese dishes in front (think: ma la beef tendon, bamboo shoots in blood-red chili sauce, lotus roots, spicy rabbit with all the little bones) and Chinese-American in the back (General Tso, etc.). To get the most from visiting Grand Szechuan, bring a large group of voracious friends, enough to populate their banquet-style round tables with lazy Susans, hellbent on ordering with abandon.

