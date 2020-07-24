Best Seafood

Sameh Wadi and Thien Ly are the local seafood world’s equivalent of Andre 3000 and Big Boi. Armed to the teeth with sauces, spice levels, and add-ons to make a boil experience as scrumptious and spicy as possible, they’ve taken the concept of a boil and elevated it to dizzying, delicious new heights. Not into cracking sea bug shells? The duo offers a plethora of entrees, appetizers, and brunch specials that incorporate crab, shrimp, and/or lobster in more delicate, still equally delectable fashions, ensuring creative flavor reigns supreme.

