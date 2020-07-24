Best Seafood

Best of
the Twin Cities
Sameh Wadi and Thien Ly are the local seafood world’s equivalent of Andre 3000 and Big Boi. Armed to the teeth with sauces, spice levels, and add-ons to make a boil experience as scrumptious and spicy as possible, they’ve taken the concept of a boil and elevated it to dizzying, delicious new heights. Not into cracking sea bug shells? The duo offers a plethora of entrees, appetizers, and brunch specials that incorporate crab, shrimp, and/or lobster in more delicate, still equally delectable fashions, ensuring creative flavor reigns supreme.