Best Restaurant in Minneapolis

Amazing how being great—and French—doesn’t mean being intimidating. And no one puts in more work only to have it come out looking—and tasting—like play, quite like Grand Cafe. Expanded menu additions like “Snack Attack” (a comically fast-paced prix fixe, disguised as a happy hour, complete with a cartoon shark-eating-a-burger mascot) do worlds for making elevated dining puckish and approachable. The same can be said for installing puppets in the front window, bothering to serve perfectly whimsical weekend brunches, and beckoning us to their little pink palace from their cult-favorite Instagram account. At Grand Cafe, every visit ends up feeling like a Very Merry Unbirthday.

Readers’ Choice: Spoon and Stable