Best Hangover Cure

Who is the sticky body wrapped in the sheet next to you? Where are your glasses, and all your cash? Important questions, yes, but first, your gut gurgles. If you don’t eat, you’ll die, and you gotta assume your mate feels the same. Your eyes feel like hot balls of nickel burning through your skull, so wash that face with cold water and head to Mayday Cafe, where you and the stranger can order a blackberry cream cheese danish and a vegetarian sausage egg and cheese sandwich because your brain is too soupy to decide between sugar and grease. Suck down a couple of iced coffees and finally get to know each other while your bodies restore to working order.