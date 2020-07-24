Best Italian Restaurant

Italian cuisine is renowned for its emphasis on fresh ingredients, and Giulia takes that imperative to the next level. For instance, an appetizer of mozzarella is made tableside, where the cheese is artfully stretched and formed into a plump mound before it’s garnished with a drizzle of balsamic. The first bite is nothing short of a revelation. The restaurant’s Northern Italian-inspired menu is rounded out with housemade pastas, meaty entrees, and oven-fired pizzas (the clam ’za is a must). Finish on a sweet note with the black cocoa budino, and say a prayer of thanks that Italian food this good can be found so close to home.

Readers’ Choice: Bar La Grassa