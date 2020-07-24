Best Restaurant for Romance

There are big-R-romantic restaurants—with prix fixe menus, white tablecloths, and a final tab that ensures they’re a once-a-year splurge... and then there’s Gardens of Salonica, where low-key, heartfelt romance comes off as more attainable, regularly. With its creamy stucco walls and stone fountain, the dining room feels like a whirlwind getaway to Greece, and the gentle murmur of classical music sets a charming mood without drowning out intimate conversations. Then there’s the cuisine—if flaming cheese doesn’t set a passionate tone for the evening, what will?

