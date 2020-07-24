Best Place to Eat Out with Your Kids

Gandhi Mahal is one of 2020’s posthumous honorees. For more on why they’re being recognized, see here.

Sure, crayons and paper placemats are nice, but for restless kindergarteners at a restaurant, they can get old quickly. Gandhi Mahal meets the challenge with a full-on play area stocked with all manner of toys: a place where kids can be kids. It’s tucked in the back corner, while the remainder of the restaurant maintains a calm vibe suitable for adult conversation. When the food arrives, even the pickiest eaters will fall for the naan, tandoori wings, and mango lassis, while everyone else savors their intricately spiced entrees. Add a thoughtfully curated wine and beer list, and you’ve got the rarest of restaurants: date-night-worthy, but also family-friendly.