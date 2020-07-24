Best Late-Night Eats

Columbia Heights’ greasy spoon has a cult following among certain restaurant-industry folk who love a pilgrimage, and for good reason. Once those workers’ aprons are safely tucked away for the night, only Flameburger dishes up burgers, fries, pancakes, and hashbrowns with enough buttery love to rival and revive a weary chef’s heart (which ain’t no small task). With 24-hour service, patrons can feel as if they’ve warped into a Rockwell or Hopper painting, depending on the temperature of the room, hour, and (absence of) daylight outside. Until Minnesota finally gets its Waffle House, Flameburger will keep its griddle going, patching up all comers.