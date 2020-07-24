Best Cookbook

When he’s not busy churning out some of the best smoky treats in town at Animales Barbeque Co., prolific meat man Jon Wipfli can often be found hunting, or fishing, or writing about hunting and fishing. His first cookbook, the outstanding Venison, demystified the art of cooking your kill with modern takes on deer-based dishes. With Fish, he’s brought the same care to... fish. Fish offers up a collection of tasty and stylishly photographed step-by-steps on harvesting, cleaning, and cooking freshwater catches—made accessible even to the scaling-and-gutting newbie. And better yet, Wipfli teaches you how to do it all sustainably.