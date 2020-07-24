Best Vegan

Fig & Farro is one of 2020’s posthumous honorees. For more on why they’re being recognized, see here.

Vegan food can be approached from a mindset of restriction, a mere subtraction of animal-based ingredients that leaves diners feeling deprived... or it can be like the globally inspired menu at Fig & Farro. Theirs is a celebration of plant-based abundance, whether by way of a vegetable-topped pizza, a platter of hummus and falafel, or a weekend brunch buffet. The restaurant’s appeal is best summed up by their giant shareable blueberry cinnamon roll, spread thick with coconut frosting. Sure, it will delight a table full of vegans. But it will satisfy an omnivore or three, too.

