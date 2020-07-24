Best Salad

Yes, we’re telling you to go to a pizza joint and order vegetables, but the Farmers Market Salad truly never disappoints. The menu leaves off the dish’s particulars so it’s a blind order... and that’s fun! Ingredients change daily. Summertime plates have been known to feature exuberances of watermelon and feta, or fresh strawberries and spinach alongside chunks of rank bleu. In the autumn, chunks of squash and apple may duke it out against a background of the kitchen’s vinaigrette du jour. Snowy winter days often feel brighter thanks to julienned carrots commingling with golden raisins, cracked black pepper, and chevre. Just trust us (and them) with this.

