Best New Brewery

Before it even debuted, Falling Knife was already mired in two legacies: one of success, one of failure. The brewery opened in the spot where NorthGate had recently closed, and to combat the bad vibes, they hired brewer Robbie Denaway, who’d flourished at Surly and Fair State. It’s the latter that’s triumphed, and Falling Knife has totally transformed the Northeast location into a bistro-style taproom and gameroom where they gleefully toy with tradition. Beers like their Freischütz German pilsner show that they’ve mastered the basics, while making their nothin’s sacred Neon Midnight series feels like a rightful transgression. First year down, their legacy is now their own to make.