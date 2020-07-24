Best Gimmick

For the past several years, Lawless Distilling has spent the holidays looking like a deranged Santa decorated the joint—copious tinsel, thousands of shiny dangling ornaments, twinkling lights all over the place. But this year, they weren’t the only ones going snowballs to the wall. Betty Danger’s got festive with the second-annual Mary’s Christmas Palace, which ran for three full months (!), and in Excelsior, Old Log Theatre’s Jingle Bar was a hygge-heavy winter wonderland where guests drank spiked hot chocolate by the roaring hearth. All the holiday cheer, none of the shopping, wrapping, or fighting with your drunk, Trump-loving uncle.