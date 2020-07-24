Friendly, human, and never “too cool,” Duck Duck Coffee is the cafe your smart, nerdy, punk aunt would open. It’s comfy, quirky, and void of pretension—which makes it an equally nice place to work or kill time, whether with a board game or arcade favorite. The homey atmosphere and community-driven experience really make this place shine, although the damned good pint-size miel and well-made Americano don’t hurt, either. Doodle at an art night and nibble on a house-baked cookie, or join their book club and chug some delicious decaf while discussing plot points.