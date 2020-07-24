Best Neighborhood Grocery

Take Costco’s size, add the affordability of your favorite community market, and inject it with grocery staples from across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and you get Frogtown’s Dragon Star Foods. The front of the store has standard grocery items at incredible prices and quantities: three bunches of cilantro or a pound of kale for under a dollar, alongside dragon fruit and lemongrass stalks, peppers, herbs, and greens. Meanwhile the back evolves into a warehouse of every global grocery item your heart desires: two full aisles of ramen, with every seasoning, paste, flavor cube, and jarred sauce imaginable. Juju berries. Ghee. Palm oil.... Oh my!

