Best Burger

Northeast’s Dipped & Debris has no desire to improve on a classic. Instead, they honor this almighty American standard by keeping it simple, pushing their version to a cheeseburger’s near-Platonic ideal by focusing on a few important details. Two well-seasoned beef patties are smashed for a crispy Maillard sear and topped with melty American cheese, sweet, crunchy diced raw onions, and evenly distributed dill pickles on top. A buttered, toasted squishy bun holds the whole thing together. Ketchup and mustard are available, but try a couple of bites first—you might not need them. Even if this burger weren’t only $7, it would still be our favorite.



Readers’ Choice: Matt’s Bar

