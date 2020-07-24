Best East African Restaurant

While the Red Sea in Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood has served as an anchor for years, Beko Tufa created Dilla just around the corner based on her cooking experience at the former. Since opening in 2007, Dilla has provided a treasure trove of Ethiopian cuisine at its finest. While Tufa’s son, Wagari Hiripa Hunde, serves as manager, Tufa still does a majority of the cooking. Bring a deep squad to tackle her Yetebaberu or Yichalale, or indulge in savory versions of Doro Watt or Yebeg Alicha Wot when hangry. It’s just hard to go wrong at Dilla.