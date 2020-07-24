Best New Restaurant

Eating dinner at Demi feels like sharing in a closely guarded secret. There’s its demure size—just 20 seats—and tucked-away location off of North Second Street. And there’s the exclusive nature—tickets, which will cost about $250 per person at a minimum, go on sale just once a month and are always snapped up before the day is out. But if you’re willing and able to splurge (and set a reminder on your phone), the immersive experience will leave you breathless. The meal will be unforgettable; the service will be impeccable. Everything will be curated, down to the cutlery holders (made by chef Gavin Kaysen’s woodworker brother). You’ll never eat a dinner roll this good again in your life. We’d say more, but we’re running out of space, and... well, we wouldn’t want to spoil the secret.

Readers’ Choice: Colita