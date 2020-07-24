Best Distillery

The spirits at Dampfwerk are a lot like the distillery—a bit unfamiliar on the palate, but worth rolling around the mouth to savor every note. Dampfwerk’s focus on traditional German spirits—bitter herbal liqueurs and complex fruit brandies—makes the cocktail room’s menu an adventure worth seeking. Classic cocktails are reimagined with unexpected spirits, and the “50/50” half-sized cocktails offer a low-stakes way to sample unfamiliar flavors. And after a drink or two, that distillery name will trip right off the tongue.

