Best of
the Twin Cities
The last time Fair State and Modern Times Beer joined forces, they won Best Beer (Limited Release) with Spirit Foul, but their second team up is almost a middle finger to that brew. An “American Slammin’ Lager” made with “real corn, the old-fashioned way,” Crankin’ Foamers is so far from the ubiquitous New England IPA that the haze boys curdled at its mere complexion. You could drink 50 of these clean-finishing fizzy yellow beer pops and never notice the post-post-post-irony at work: Two of the best breweries in America just made a localized Budweiser clone, and it’s better than your Untappd account will let you accept.