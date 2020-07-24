The last time Fair State and Modern Times Beer joined forces, they won Best Beer (Limited Release) with Spirit Foul, but their second team up is almost a middle finger to that brew. An “American Slammin’ Lager” made with “real corn, the old-fashioned way,” Crankin’ Foamers is so far from the ubiquitous New England IPA that the haze boys curdled at its mere complexion. You could drink 50 of these clean-finishing fizzy yellow beer pops and never notice the post-post-post-irony at work: Two of the best breweries in America just made a localized Budweiser clone, and it’s better than your Untappd account will let you accept.