Best Winter Drinking

Bodysuited bike dads. Sweat-mopped snowshoers. Windburnt skijorers and their dogs. Come nightfall, all convene in the Loppet Village for an apres-everything. Surly hosted the beer garden this past year, inviting athletes and spectators alike to drink themselves warm again. As the sunset melts to icy night, bands step out onto the *fingers crossed* frozen surface of the Lake of the Isles lagoon to strump life back into limbs, while a fire burns mercifully next to a semicircle of hay bales. Line your snowsuit with your own private supply of Fireball and savor a perfect winter’s drink.