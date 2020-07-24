Best Margarita

Centro serves so many of their Quincy Margaritas ($8) that they had to start batching and kegging them. Instead of requiring a bartender to hand-mix each one, they’re poured right out of the tap, over ice, and served with a rim laced with tortilla chip salt, buoying guests from thirsty to festive in the time it would ordinarily take to get a Michelob Golden Light. The high-volume approach also means that every single pour is consistent—no imbalanced sour bombs, no burning tequila overloads. If only everything in life could be so reliable (and reasonably priced).

Readers’ Choice: Barrio