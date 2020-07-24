Best Wings

Comically large with the tips still attached, the Cedar Inn’s wings have been called “pterodactyl” by those who’ve sampled these messy, tasty treats. Though we don’t know where these beasts are harvested, they’re served meaty and low in gristle. The wings’ high-crunch exterior maintains a steaming, tender interior—no rubbery chicken here! Sauce highlights include a peppery, vinegary magma-orange Buffalo (matching the bar’s Harley-themed decor) and a sweet-gingery Asian Sticky option. A half-dozen wings are more than enough for two people. Toss in some High Lifes and access to TouchTunes, and that’s a solid, divey dinner.



Readers’ Choice: Blue Door Pub