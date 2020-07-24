comScore
Best Candy Store

Candyland

The first thing customers notice about Candyland is its smell: an intoxicating aroma of caramel popcorn mingled with fresh chocolate. That caramel corn is a crucial ingredient in Candyland’s beloved (and trademarked) Chicago Mix, which balances clumps of caramelized popcorn with seasoned and cheddar-dusted pieces. Like their iconic popcorn, Candyland’s chocolates aren’t fancy, but are made with care and imbued with nostalgia. They offer straightforward peanut butter cups and caramels alongside fudge and almond clusters. While there, don’t forget to stock up on saltwater taffy and a giant jawbreaker or two—having an adult-sized budget in a candy store is a glorious thing.
 

More 2020 Food and Drink awards

Best New Restaurant Demi

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis Grand Cafe (yes, again)

Best Chef Yia Vang

Best Restaurant in St. Paul Magic Noodle

Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs Vann

Best Restaurant Worth the Drive Lakeview Drive Inn

Best Fine Dining Bardo

Best Splurge Shellfish Tower at 4 Bells

Best Italian Restaurant Giulia

Best Latin American Restaurant Mañana Restaurant y Pupuseria

Best Indian Restaurant Namaste India Grill & Brew House

Best Mediterranean Olive & Lamb

Best Middle Eastern Afandina Cafe

Best East African Restaurant Dilla Ethiopian Restaurant

Best Vietnamese Restaurant iPho by Saigon

Best Chinese Restaurant Grand Szechuan Restaurant

Best Korean Restaurant Kimchi Tofu House

Best Thai Restaurant Thai Cafe

Best Vegan Fig & Farro

Best Vegetarian Restaurant Himalayan Restaurant

Best Restaurant for a First Date Sandcastle

Best Restaurant for Romance Gardens of Salonica

Best View Aster Cafe

Best Service La Tapatia

Best Place to Eat Out with Your Kids Gandhi Mahal

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners Sea Salt Eatery

Best Prix Fixe Menu Restaurant Alma

Best Gluten-Free Menu Colita

Best-Kept Secret Savory Bake House

Best Dining Trend Tiny Restaurants

Best Diner Band Box Diner

Best Late-Night Eats Flameburger

Best Dessert Horchata Pot de Creme at Hola Arepa

Best Patio/Outdoor Seating Muddy Waters Bar & Eatery

Best Pub The Prodigal Public House

Best Bar Food Iron Door Pub

Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis Lakes and Legends Brewing Company

Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul The Spot Bar

Best New Bar Meteor

Best Dive Bar Northeast Yacht Club

Best Bar Trend Non-alcoholic Cocktails

Best Wine Bar Bar Brava

Best Bartender Our guardian angel, Eagles Club #34

Best Cocktails Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Best Distillery Dampfwerk Distilling

Best Mocktails Marvel Bar

Best Margarita Centro at Popol Vuh

Best Martini Meritage

Best Bloody Mary Icehouse

Best Beer Lift Bridge Silhouette

Best Beer (Limited Release) Crankin’ Foamers from Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Best Brewery Barrel Theory Beer Company

Best New Brewery Falling Knife Brewing Co.

Best Beer Trend Brewery Collaborations

Best Taproom Urban Growler

Best Beer Selection in a Bar HopCat

Best Suburban Brewery

Best Speakeasy Volstead's Emporium

Best Happy Hour (After Work) Memory Lanes

Best Happy Hour (Late Night) The Lowbrow

Best Winter Drinking City of Lakes Loppet

Best Drunk Food A Slice of New York

Best Hangover Cure Go dutch with your hookup at Mayday Cafe

Best Sports Bar St. Paul Tap

Best Party Bar Honey

Best Gimmick Extreme Christmas

Best Smoking Patio 331 Club

Best Cafe Duck Duck Coffee

Best Breakfast Al's Breakfast

Best Breakfast on the Go The Chewery

Best Pancakes Granola Cakes at Bryant-Lake Bowl

Best Brunch Modern Times

Best Bagels Asa’s Bakery

Best Biscuits Standish Cafe

Best Coffee Shop Northern Coffeeworks

Best Coffee Roaster Roots Roasting

Best Tea Shop Jinx Tea

Best Bakery Rose Street Patisserie

Best Doughnuts Mel-O-Glaze Bakery

Best Chocolate Legacy Chocolates

Best Ice Cream Treats

Best Instagrammable Food Black Walnut Bakery

Best Pop-Up Restaurant Blue Collar Supper Club's Queer Soup Night

Best Food Truck Animales Barbeque Co.

Best Farmers Market Midtown Farmers Market

Best Seafood Grand Catch

Best Steak Lindey’s Prime Steak House

Best Ramen Zen Box Izakaya

Best Sushi Momo Sushi

Best Pizza Boludo

Best Lunch Zettas

Best Cheap Eats The Fremont’s Two-Dollar Tuesdays

Best Barbecue Smoke in the Pit

Best Burger Dipped & Debris

Best Meatless Burger Mac Attack at Trio Plant-Based

Best Fries The Naughty Greek’s 'Naughty Fries'

Best Hot Dog Uncle Franky’s

Best Fried Chicken Soul Bowl’s Big K.R.I.T. Sandwich

Best Wings Cedar Inn

Best Tacos Tacos El Kevin

Best Pho Pho Pasteur

Best Salad Farmers Market Salad at Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Best Sandwich The Cubano at Manny’s Tortas

Best Delicatessen Sikora’s Polish Market & Deli

Best Neighborhood Grocery Dragon Star Oriental Foods

Best International Grocery United Noodles

Best Liquor Store Morelli’s Market

Best Skyway Eats Afro Deli

Best Airport Eats Leeann Chin

Best Cookbook 'Fish' by Jon Wipfli

Best State Fair Food Jalapeño Cheese Curds at Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds

Best Transformation Revolution Hall to Potluck