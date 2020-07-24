Best Candy Store

The first thing customers notice about Candyland is its smell: an intoxicating aroma of caramel popcorn mingled with fresh chocolate. That caramel corn is a crucial ingredient in Candyland’s beloved (and trademarked) Chicago Mix, which balances clumps of caramelized popcorn with seasoned and cheddar-dusted pieces. Like their iconic popcorn, Candyland’s chocolates aren’t fancy, but are made with care and imbued with nostalgia. They offer straightforward peanut butter cups and caramels alongside fudge and almond clusters. While there, don’t forget to stock up on saltwater taffy and a giant jawbreaker or two—having an adult-sized budget in a candy store is a glorious thing.

