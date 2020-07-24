Best Beer Trend

Minnesota breweries have parroted the “a rising tide floats all boats” axiom for years, but lately they’ve put those words into delicious action. All over the state, breweries have been sharing recipes and resources, releasing double-branded cans that say, “we told you we actually like each other.” Lupulin and Barrel Theory did what they do best and made an opulent hazy IPA. Modist and Junkyard joined hands for a quirky pair of milk stouts. Fair State and Surly tried to make clear beer and ended up with two variations of IPA neither would’ve made on their own. Now, if only state legislators would make it legal to tap collaboration beers at both locations...