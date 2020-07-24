Best Pizza

This low-lit empanada spot is also a bangin’ pizza place packed with folks getting their hands on these oblong discs. Perfect for two or an ambitious solo eating act, their crust is pizza perfection. It comes bubbled and crisp with salt-flecked edges, airy but structured enough to hold Boludo’s high quality, mouthwatering toppings. Their simple pepperoni and Margarita pizzas feature an ideal San Marzano sauce. Feeling funkier? Dig into the fragrant dill-draped Peras pizza topped with creamy, potent gorgonzola sprinkled over pear and pine-nuts. Don’t want to wait to sit and eat? Take those pies to go! The way we inhale these things, there probably shouldn’t be witnesses, anyway.



