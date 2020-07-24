Best Pop-Up Restaurant

Pairing dancing with hot soup may sound like a hazardous combo, but it makes for an amazing pop-up. Blue Collar Supper Club hosted Queer Soup Night, packing Modist Brewing’s event space twice in 2019. Rotating chefs offered chowders that didn’t skimp on the seafood, soups that tasted like memories of your favorite backyard barbecue, and veg-friendly options with beans and veggies cheerily bobbing in bouillon, all ready to be washed down with Modist’s beers. QSN brings together soup, burlesque, and bumpin’ tunes to fundraise for various local queer organizations, made accessible to all.

