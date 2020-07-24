Best Instagrammable Food

Observe a perfectly round lemon tart with its snappy shortbread hugging sunshiney custard, kissed with a dollop of cream and a flower petal, or the deep-mahogany exterior and soft peaks of toasted meringue on a pineapple-coconut cake, while gooey chocolate chips wink at you from burnished brown cookies flecked with oats, and it makes sense why people have a tendency to waltz into Black Walnut and immediately start snapping pics. So much screams to be ’grammed before it’s bitten. Don’t deny your desires. Shamelessly snap away, because these beautiful treats deserve the spotlight.