Best Brewery

Barrel Theory’s Lowertown taproom used to be a magic shop and, well, it still is. RUSA Today, Thrillist, and Beer Advocate have all counted the St. Paul brewery among the best in the country, but only Twin Citizens have a full read on why they deserve it. Head brewer Timmy Johnson is a savant whose unrestricted creativity means crowlers and bottles sell out before the national news can turn their heads. What the Fluff, 100% That Witch, all the Rain Drops variants—Barrel Theory keeps these doves up their sleeves, releasing them for the rapt faithful. Magic is real, and it’s brewed in St. Paul.

Readers’ Choice: Surly Brewing Co.