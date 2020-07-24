Best Wine Bar

Natural wine objectively rules. Juicy, fruity, funky, colorful, and very in right now—what’s not to like? Well, there’s the one thing: It’s still pretty hard to come by outside of major coastal cities. Enter Bar Brava, Minneapolis’s first natural wine bar, a laid-back place where you can sip juicy orange ferments to your heart’s content while snacking on Kofta Meatballs, natty wine-rubbed ribs, or just a cute little platter of olives. The bottle list is long as hell; by-the-glass options are varied and fun. The food’s reasonably priced and beautifully prepared. And there’s beer and cider if you’re not a Wine Guy. Which brings us back to that initial question... what’s not to like?