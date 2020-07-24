comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Wine Bar

Bar Brava

Natural wine objectively rules. Juicy, fruity, funky, colorful, and very in right now—what’s not to like? Well, there’s the one thing: It’s still pretty hard to come by outside of major coastal cities. Enter Bar Brava, Minneapolis’s first natural wine bar, a laid-back place where you can sip juicy orange ferments to your heart’s content while snacking on Kofta Meatballs, natty wine-rubbed ribs, or just a cute little platter of olives. The bottle list is long as hell; by-the-glass options are varied and fun. The food’s reasonably priced and beautifully prepared. And there’s beer and cider if you’re not a Wine Guy. Which brings us back to that initial question... what’s not to like? 