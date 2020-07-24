Despite more than 30 miles of Mississippi riverfront shared between Minneapolis and St. Paul, precious few places afford a chance to sit and watch that great waterway with a legal drink. Aster Cafe comes through with creative food and cocktails alongside the best view in town. The Mississippi River, wide and muddy, lumbers toward St. Anthony Falls, and downtown shimmers on the other side; the Central Avenue Bridge looms to your right, and in the foreground stands historic Main Street, with its bricks and carriage rides (and Segway tours). Aster’s leafy patio adds a nice Old World vibe to the setting, but the essential charm is all Minneapolis, baby.