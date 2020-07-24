Best Bagels

Best of
the Twin Cities
When Asa Diebold’s south Minneapolis bakery opened at the end of 2019, it immediately began selling out of bagels and bialys well before listed closing times. A three-day fermentation develops sourdough notes and a dense, chewy crumb, but presents a very real space limitation for the tiny shop. Still Diebold remains unrelenting in the attention to detail that garnered word-of-mouth raves since his days as a farmers market vendor—like his all-over coating of seeds and the addition of aromatic fennel to the standard everything bagel. Don’t sleep on their vibrant whitefish salad sandwich—and try a bialy, too, if any remain.