Best Bagels

When Asa Diebold’s south Minneapolis bakery opened at the end of 2019, it immediately began selling out of bagels and bialys well before listed closing times. A three-day fermentation develops sourdough notes and a dense, chewy crumb, but presents a very real space limitation for the tiny shop. Still Diebold remains unrelenting in the attention to detail that garnered word-of-mouth raves since his days as a farmers market vendor—like his all-over coating of seeds and the addition of aromatic fennel to the standard everything bagel. Don’t sleep on their vibrant whitefish salad sandwich—and try a bialy, too, if any remain.