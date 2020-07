Jon Wipfli and company have kept the spring and summer months both steamy and smoky, luring countless patrons with the magic they create in a little nook behind Able Seedhouse and Brewery. From Fried Cheese Chicken Birria Tacos, to randomly dressing up as McDonald’s during the fall to give folks a savory taste of their version of a Big Mac, it’s no doubt that Animales’ grill induces only the very best meat sweats at every turn.

Readers’ Choice: Potter's Pasties