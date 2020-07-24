Best Breakfast

Al’s Breakfast has survived a series of scares in the face of an exponentially changing Dinkytown, some of which have fiercely rattled the nerves of its patrons. Most notable has been the absence of former co-owner Doug Grina’s voice as Al’s supplemental soundtrack each day. Yet so much hasn’t changed at all: There’s still a stool for every ass in search of a hot breakfast to start the day, and the menu—from the decadent Jose breakfast, to a short stack of blueberry walnut pancakes—can still inspire, winning hearts and minds. Never sleep on a classic.

Readers’ Choice: Keys Cafe

