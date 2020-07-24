Best Skyway Eats

During peak hours, negotiating the skyways can feel like solving a too-difficult math problem, where a meal becomes the prize for a job well done. As hungry herds beat down from behind, adding an extra layer of urgency to making choices in close quarters, let Afro Deli’s playful fusion of African, Mediterranean, and American dishes be your haven. Their menu of entirely Halal items caters to plant-based, gluten-free, and omnivorous eaters with options that burst with flavor. Start with an outstanding slow-cooked chicken curry with roasted eggplant and peppers, served over rice and/or couscous, or more snackable items like a savory sambusa trio, or side of tahini hummus and pita.

