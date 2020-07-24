Best Drunk Food

Whomst among us can feign innocence when it comes to Long Nights™ that end in seeking a final destination that slings morning-saving grease-sops? But where to aim one’s chariot? Doth a purveyor of pepperoni slices beckon? Mayhaps a buffalo wing specialist? Or a house of fried potatoes? But what of a gyro artisan? Nay, a sojourn to A Slice of New York means not choosing between the above, but choosing all of the above. Plus, Slice indulges folks who can’t be trusted with a paper plate (have a stromboli!), or just wanna treat ourselves (mmm baklava!) when we definitely should’ve been asleep hours ago.

Readers’ Choice: Pizza Lucé