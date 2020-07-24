Best Smoking Patio

Picture the patio at the 331 Club on a warm night. Two or three dozen people line the wall on one side, encircle the tables on another. A band is tuning up onstage; the one that just got off is out back with a drink. As you pan this scene in your head... is anyone not smoking? If you’re trying to quit or get to bed, we don’t recommend walking this stretch of University Avenue at night. You’ll see someone you know, and they will be having a better night than you, and you’ll find yourself gripped by a craving for companionship... among other things.