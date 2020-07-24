Best Place to Buy a Gift

Gifting gets boring when you grow up, mostly because objects suddenly stop being magical. Toys are no longer alive, and all you really want is to somehow get out of your crushing student loan debt. But Victory Vintage, a little nook tucked into Linden Hills, brings back some of that enchantment. Walking into the boutique feels a little like walking into an I Spy book, but if everything was satisfyingly sorted and displayed by color. Here you’ll find glittery raven ornaments, vintage baubles, porcelain, taxidermy, strange, musky candles—the shop is small, but it’s easy to get lost in its curated esoterica. Come looking for a present and leave with something you didn’t know you wanted.

Readers’ Choice: Patina

