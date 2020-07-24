Best Adult Store

Have you ever wondered where your favorite exotic dancers find their alluring, minimal attire? Until recently, many of them shopped at Venus Unveiled, the city’s premier purveyor of sexy stripper outfits in all sizes, including a huge array of towering platform shoes. Now this Black-owned business (located on an adult-store-friendly Lake and Lyndale block that also houses Bondesque and the Smitten Kitten) is working to rebuild and reopen after suffering looting and extensive damage in the riots following George Floyd’s murder. It’s evident that customers and others care about this little shop: A GoFundMe has raised over $30,000 of a $50,000 goal.

