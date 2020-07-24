Best Free Event/Activity

For the past 19 years, literary organization Rain Taxi has been throwing a book party open to all. Traditionally hosted in the fall, the Twin Cities Book Festival brings in both authors from around the world and local talents from around the corner for a day of readings, talks, workshops, and happy hours. Past years’ stacked lineups have included Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, science writer Mary Roach, home chef/Julia Child fan Julie Powell, memoirist Cheryl Strayed, and Afrofuturist Marlon James. Festivities also include events for kids and teens, a new and used book sale, and other fun hosted by Twin Cities literary organizations. This year’s (virtual) festival is scheduled to start October 15.