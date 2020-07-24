Best Casino

It might take more than gambling to lure Twin Citians a 45-minute drive away, and Treasure Island seems to know this. With a 3,000-seat indoor venue and a new outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate 16,000, the casino is pulling in some big-name shows, notably Janet Jackson last September for a tour-kickoff concert where she was joined onstage by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Other distractions include a bowling alley, golf course, and arcade. The gaming floors are vast enough to get lost in, with some areas sleek and modern, others vintage, faux-European, and charmingly hokey. There are also several restaurants, nine bars and lounges, and a pool with a swim-up bar (indoors of course). There’s even a marina with access to the Mississippi River and, in better times, meal cruises on the casino’s boat. This Treasure Island ain’t Vegas, but it’ll do.

Readers’ Choice: Mystic Lake