Best Garden Center

There’s a certain emerging Instagram aesthetic it seems everyone is angling toward: bright spaces, clean white lines, spotless surfaces. Of course, none of that is really “new.” What’s newer is the waxy green leaves bursting from ceramic pots, plastic cups, mugs—any vessel that can contain them—the only unruly thing in the room. If you’ve found yourself suddenly influenced (perhaps you have a green thumb after all!), you should take yourself to Tonkadale. Heart leaf ferns might spruce up that dusty corner! Or perhaps a twisted cactus, reaching up from its new home in the sun? Maybe even a massive monstera, if you don’t mind being outshined by the non-mammals dwelling in your home. All the striped, spotted, twisty, curly—and dare we say cute?—plant life you could want is thriving in this Minnetonka greenery wonderland.