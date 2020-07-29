Best Place to Make Out

This has not been a romantic year. To those lucky enough to be boo’d up pre-COVID, the thought of smushing faces in public probably makes us feel guilty, at best, and outright nervous at worst. If the pandemic didn’t cancel your vibe, tragedy and protests cast a pall over the warming months. That’s why we have to stand and applaud A’Lexis Hamblin and Celina Berndt, the queer interracial couple who got married and took joyous wedding photos in front of the burnt-down Third Police Precinct in south Minneapolis. We can’t think of a better kiss to christen that corner as a place where bold, radical love might, just maybe, take the place of regressive fear.